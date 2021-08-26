Ryu expected to start as Toronto hosts Chicago

Chicago White Sox (73-55, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (66-59, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (9-5, 0.00 ERA) Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (12-6, 3.54 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -107, White Sox -111; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu and the White Sox will take on the Blue Jays Thursday.

The Blue Jays are 34-28 in home games in 2020. Toronto has slugged .453 this season. George Springer leads the team with a mark of .610.

The White Sox have gone 31-32 away from home. Chicago hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .330 this season, led by Yoan Moncada with a mark of .372.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 3-1. Tim Mayza notched his fourth victory and Corey Dickerson went 2-for-3 with a triple and an RBI for Toronto. Aaron Bummer registered his fifth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 36 home runs and is batting .309.

Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .486.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).