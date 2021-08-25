Francisco Lindor activated from IL, in Mets lineup vs Giants

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, file photo, New York Mets' Francisco Lindor looks from the dugout before a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, in Miami. Lindor says first-year New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was right to criticize his hitting in a recent tweet. Cohen tweeted Wednesday, Aug. 18 about his struggling ballclub that “it’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive.” (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) AP

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor will be activated from the injured list and in the lineup Tuesday night after missing five weeks with a right oblique strain.

New York manager Luis Rojas confirmed Lindor's return prior to a game against the major league-leading San Francisco Giants.

Lindor struggled early in the season after being acquired from Cleveland and signing a $341 million, 10-year contract. He's hitting .228 with 11 homers and a .702 OPS on the year.

He was swinging better prior to the injury, batting .288 with three homers and an .875 OPS in his last 20 games before going on the injured list July 17.

The Mets have lost two of 10 and slid out of the NL postseason picture entirely at 61-63 after leading the NL East for nearly three months. First-year owner Steve Cohen criticized New York's struggling hitters on Twitter last week, and Lindor said Saturday that his hitting warranted the barb.

“We’ve been getting that message all year,” Lindor said. “We haven’t really hit all year long. I haven’t performed. I haven’t done it. Bottom line, I haven’t done what I’m here to do when it comes to the offensive side.

“Defense, they can’t talk to me. Baserunning, they can’t talk to me, either. But offensively, yeah, criticize me. Say whatever. You’re right. You’re all right. I’m with them. I haven’t performed.”

Lindor will be paired with newcomer Javier Báez in the middle infield for the first time. Acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, Báez returned Sunday after missing 11 days with a back injury.