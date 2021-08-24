Morgan expected to start for the Indians against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (43-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (61-61, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-4, 3.70 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (2-5, 5.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -167, Rangers +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Texas will square off on Tuesday.

The Indians are 32-27 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is averaging 4.2 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez leads the team with 80 total runs batted in.

The Rangers have gone 15-47 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .288 this season, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .343.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 124 hits and has 43 RBIs.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 27 home runs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .258 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .251 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Harold Ramirez: (hamstring), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Bobby Bradley: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Joe Barlow: (finger), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Charlie Culberson: (covid-19), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Jonah Heim: (health protocols).