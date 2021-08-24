Monday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Notre Dame and Iowa State each had three players selected to The Associated Press preseason All-America team, led Fighting Irish defensive back Kyle Hamilton and Cyclones running back Breece Hall.

The preseason All-America team presented by Regions Bank was released Monday.

Along with Hall, Iowa State is represented on the first team by tight end Charlie Kolar and linebacker Mike Rose. Hamilton is joined by Fighting Irish teammates Cain Madden, a guard, and running back Kyren Williams.

Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler is the first-team quarterback and Sooners teammate Nik Bonitto made the team at linebacker.

Alabama is represented on the first team by outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., and offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Clemson’s first-team All-Americans were receiver Justyn Ross and defensive lineman Bryan Bresee.

Ohio State’s Chris Olave is the other first-team receiver, and Buckeyes defensive tackle Haskell Garrett made the preseason first team.

LSU (cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and kicker Cade York) and Texas A&M (tackle Kenyon Green and defensive end DeMarvin Leal) each had two first-team All-Americans.

Hall and Northwestern safety Brandon Joseph were the only preseason All-Americans who are coming off first-team All-America seasons.

MLB

PHOENIX (AP) — The slumping San Diego Padres fired pitching coach Larry Rothschild on Monday as the franchise tries to stop its freefall in the National League playoff race.

The 67-year-old Rothschild has been with the Padres for the past two seasons. San Diego has lost nine of its past 11 games and has fallen to third place in the NL West, 13 games behind the first-place San Francisco Giants.

Ben Fritz — the team’s bullpen coach — will be the interim pitching coach for the rest of the season.

GOLF

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Tony Finau is a winner on the PGA Tour again.

Finau ended a drought of more than five years and 142 tournaments on the PGA Tour by winning The Northern Trust in a playoff on Monday.

But he needed some help.

Cameron Smith hit his tee shot over a wall and out of play on the first extra hole.

Earlier, Jon Rahm played the closing stretch with two bogeys and no birdies to fall out of the lead.

Finau shot 30 on the back nine and closed with a 65 at Liberty National. The victory moves him atop the FedEx Cup.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) — The two singles champions at this year’s U.S. Open will earn 35% less than in 2019, the last time the Grand Slam tennis tournament allowed spectators, while prize money for qualifying and the first three rounds of the main draw will rise as part of an overall increase.

A year after banning fans entirely because of the coronavirus pandemic and lowering prize money due to lost revenue, the U.S. Tennis Association announced Monday that it will be boosting total player compensation to a record $57.5 million, slightly more than the $57.2 million in 2019. The figure was $53.4 million in 2020.

The title winners in singles each will be paid $2.5 million, down from $3 million last year and $3.85 million two years ago.

SOCCER

NEW YORK (AP) — The former president of El Salvador’s soccer federation pleaded guilty Monday in a U.S. court to a corruption charge in the long-running FIFA bribery scandal.

In remote proceedings, Reynaldo Vasquez pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy for accepting bribes in exchange for awarding media and marketing rights for games played by the Salvadoran national soccer team.

Salvadoran authorities arrested Vasquez at the end of 2015 as part of an international roundup of top officials of FIFA, soccer’s governing body. He had denied the charges while putting up a failed extradition fight in El Salvador.

Vasquez, 65, was extradited in January to the U.S. and pleaded not guilty in federal court.

WNBA

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden honored the 2020 WNBA champions Seattle Storm on Monday, celebrating their success on the court and hailing the four-time title holders for changing lives with their activism.

The visit marked the first time that an NBA or WNBA team has visited the White House since the Cleveland Cavaliers were feted by Barack Obama in 2016.

Biden marveled at the team — which includes five Olympic gold medalists — and its feats on the court.

OBITUARY

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — Jimmy Hayes, who won a national hockey championship at Boston College and played seven seasons in the NHL, has died. He was 31.

A law enforcement official said medics on Monday were called to the Hayes home in the Boston suburbs, where he was pronounced dead. No other details were disclosed.

Hayes, a 6-foot-5 right wing, was drafted in the second round (60th overall) in 2008 by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Two years later, he helped Boston College to its second straight national title, totaling 13 goals and 22 assists in 42 games as a sophomore. He made his NHL debut in December 2011 after a trade to the Chicago Blackhawks.

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Volpe, who helped the Toronto Argonauts win two CFL titles in the 1950s, including the “Mud Bowl,” has died. He was 95.

The Argonauts confirmed his death in a statement Monday but did not give details.

Volpe played for Toronto from 1949 to 1952, with the Argos winning the Grey Cup in 1950 and 1952. He kicked two field goals in the 1950 title game at Toronto’s Varsity Stadium, played on a mess of a field caused by snowfall and heavy rain. Toronto beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 13-0, the last shutout in the Grey Cup.

After his playing career, Volpe coached the Argos’ farm team, Toronto Balmy Beach, leading the club to a championship in 1953. He returned to the Argos in 1988 and worked in a variety of roles, including several years as head of Canadian scouting.