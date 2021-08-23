Bills release receiver Duke Williams because of an injury

Duke Williams’ three-year bid to restart his career in Buffalo is over after the Bills released the receiver by waiving him because of an injury on Monday.

The team did not specify the injury, with the move coming after Williams managed an 8-yard catch on three targets in Buffalo’s 41-15 preseason win at Chicago on Saturday. Williams, who had no catches on three targets in Buffalo’s preseason opener at Detroit a week earlier, became the odd-man out in an ever-tightening competition for one of the team’s final roster spots at receiver.

The Bills also placed offensive lineman Forest Lamp on injured reserve, and signed running back Kerrith Whyte and cornerback Tim Harris. Buffalo closes its preseason hosting the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.

The 28-year-old Williams failed to play up to expectations during his two seasons in Buffalo, where he finished with 12 catches for 166 yards and a touchdown in five career games.

Williams was an undrafted free agent out of Auburn, who nearly quit football after spending the 2016 and ’17 seasons with the Rams. He rejuvenated his career in 2018, when he led the Canadian Football League in yards receiving, and finished tied for the league lead with 11 touchdowns and 88 catches.

He signed with the Bills the following year, and most memorably scored the decisive touchdown on a 7-yard catch in the fourth quarter of a 14-7 win at Tennessee in his NFL debut in October 2019.