Manoah expected to start for Toronto against Chicago

Chicago White Sox (72-53, first in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (64-58, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Lance Lynn (10-3, 2.26 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 141 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (5-2, 3.34 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -103, White Sox -115; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto and Chicago will square off on Monday.

The Blue Jays are 32-27 on their home turf. The Toronto pitching staff averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, Robbie Ray leads them with a mark of 11.

The White Sox are 30-30 in road games. Chicago has hit 147 home runs as a team this season. Jose Abreu leads the club with 25, averaging one every 17.6 at-bats.

The White Sox won the last meeting 5-2. Dallas Keuchel secured his fifth victory and Yasmani Grandal went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Chicago. Hyun Jin Ryu took his fourth loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Semien leads the Blue Jays with 65 extra base hits and is batting .271.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 25 home runs and has 92 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.57 ERA, outscored by eight runs

White Sox: 5-5, .273 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), Joakim Soria: (finger), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), Carl Edwards Jr.: (abdominal), A.J. Cole: (neck), Anthony Castro: (ulnar nerve), George Springer: (knee), Cavan Biggio: (back), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Leury Garcia: (concussion), Adam Engel: (shoulder), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).