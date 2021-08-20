Arsenal completes signings of Odegaard, Ramsdale

FILE - In this Wednesday, May 12, 2021 file photo, Arsenal's Martin Odegaard controls the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, England. Arsenal has completed the signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid, it was announced Friday, Aug, 20. The 22-year-old Norway international was on loan in the second half of last season and returns on a long-term contract after Arsenal paid a fee reported to be $41 million. (Adam Davy, Pool via AP, file) AP

Arsenal completed the signings of midfielder Martin Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale on Friday, taking the Premier League club's summer spending to more than $150 million.

Odegaard, a 22-year-old Norway international, was on loan from Real Madrid during the second half of last season and returns on a long-term contract after Arsenal paid a fee reported to be 35 million euros ($41 million).

“You’ve seen the numbers and what we did after Christmas when Martin was in the team ... the team performed at a completely different level," Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “He made us better, we needed more options, alternatives, creativity. He has a unique talent for the way we want to play."

Odegaard scored two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club last season. The team did not disclose details but it was reported to be a five-year contract.

Madrid had signed Odegaard as a teenager and sent him out on various loan deals, including to Vitesse Arnhem and Real Sociedad before Arsenal.

Odegaard won't be available for Sunday's match against Chelsea. Arsenal opened the Premier League season with a 2-0 loss at Brentford.

Ramsdale joined later Friday from Sheffield United, with whom he was relegated from the Premier League last season. He was also relegated with Bournemouth the previous season.

Ramsdale, who moves for a reported fee of 24 million pounds ($32.7 million), will provide competition for Bernd Leno.

Arsenal's other big signing was England center back Ben White from Brighton for 50 million pounds ($68 million).