New England Revolution and FC Cincinnati take the field
FC Cincinnati (3-7-8) vs. New England Revolution (14-3-4)
Foxborough, Massachusetts; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:
New England -125, FC Cincinnati +105BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati and the New England Revolution hit the field.
The Revolution put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 2-3-5 in home games. New England averaged 1.4 goals on 5.9 shots on goal per game last season.
FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-0 on the road. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals a season ago, averaging 0.6 per game.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 1-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New England: Carles Gil (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).
FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van der Werff (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).
