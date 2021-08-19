Shohei Ohtani stars as Angels beat Tigers 3-1

New York Mets' Kevin Pillar, left, is congratulated by third base coach Gary Disarcina (10) after hitting a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants during the 12th inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu) AP

Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat Miguel Cabrera and the Detroit Tigers 3-1 on Wednesday night.

The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went 1 for 4 with a first-inning single.

Instead, Ohtani (8-1) put on a show.

The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked none. He also became the first major leaguer to hit 40 homers in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games. The previous record was 29 by Babe Ruth in 1919.

Rasiel Iglesias pitched a perfect ninth for his 27th save, retiring Cabrera on a fly ball to the warning track in right.

Willi Castro homered for Detroit, and Tarik Skubal (8-11) allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

METS 6, GIANTS 2, 12 INNINGS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Kevin Pillar hit a three-run homer in the 12th inning, lifting the Mets over the Giants hours after owner Steve Cohen called out New York's hitters for a lack of production.

Six Giants pitchers combined to blank the Mets until the ninth inning, when J.D. Davis provided a tying sacrifice fly.

The teams traded runs in the 11th before the Mets scored four runs against Tyler Chatwood (1-3) in the 12th.

The Giants used eight relievers, who combined for 10 2/3 innings after Anthony DeSclafani exited with right ankle discomfort in the top of the second.

Jeurys Familia (7-3) surrendered an unearned run in the 11th but still got the win.

RAYS 8, ORIOLES 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough came off the COVID-19 injured list and worked five scoreless innings as the AL East-leading Rays handed the Orioles their 14th consecutive loss.

Baltimore, which also had a 14-game skid from May 18-31, joined the Boston Braves as the only teams to have a pair of 14-game or longer losing streaks in the same season since 1901. The Braves did it twice, in 1911 and 1935.

Yarbrough (7-4) followed opener Louis Head to start the second inning and gave up one hit in his first appearance since Aug. 6.

Cedric Mullins and rookie Ryan Mountcastle homered for Baltimore. Spenser Watkins (2-5) allowed four runs and eight hits in four innings.

ROCKIES 7, PADRES 5

DENVER (AP) — Jake Arrieta got clobbered by Colorado and left with an injury in his San Diego debut.

C.J. Cron had two hits and three RBIs and Trevor Story homered for the Rockies, who scored five runs in 3 1/3 innings against Arrieta before he departed with an injured left hamstring.

Arrieta (5-12) was signed Monday after being placed on waivers by the Chicago Cubs. He allowed seven hits and let his ERA rise to 7.13 on Dom Núnez’s solo homer before grabbing his hamstring and exiting the game.

Wil Myers homered twice for the slumping Padres. Ben Bowden (2-2) got the win, and Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 20th save.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 7, 11 INNINGS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jorge Polanco drove in the game-ending run for Minnesota for the third time in four games, lining a bases-loaded single in the 11th inning.

The Twins survived after blowing a two-run lead in the ninth and nearly won it in the 10th. Cleveland third baseman Ernie Clement leaped to rob Luis Arraez of a hit, and center fielder Myles Straw made a two-out diving catch on a liner from Ryan Jeffers.

Danny Coulombe (3-1), Minnesota’s eighth pitcher, tossed one inning and was aided by Nick Gordon robbing Bradley Zimmer with a two-out sliding catch in left center.

Justin Garza (2-1), Cleveland’s seventh pitcher, took the loss.

CUBS 7, REDS 1

CINCINNATI (AP) — Michael Hermosillo homered for the first time since 2018, Ian Happ and Sergio Alcántara also went deep, and depleted Chicago beat Cincinnati.

Adrian Sampson, called up from Triple-A Iowa earlier in the day to pitch in the majors for the first time since 2019, held the Reds to one run and five hits in four innings.

Manuel Rodríguez (1-2), Rowan Wick, Adam Morgan and Trevor Megill blanked Cincinnati over the final five innings, allowing one hit.

Reds starter Tyler Mahle (10-4) gave up five runs and eight hits in five innings.

NATIONALS 8, BLUE JAYS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Josh Bell hit a three-run homer off former teammate Brad Hand, sending the Nationals to the victory.

Juan Soto and Carter Kieboom also connected for Washington, which won back-to-back games for the first time since July 27-29.

Marcus Semien homered twice and Teoscar Hernández went deep for the fourth consecutive game for Toronto.

Hand (5-7) entered with one on in the seventh and Toronto clinging to a 5-4 lead. After Soto walked, Bell hit a drive to right for his 20th homer.

Mason Thompson (1-1) recorded the last two outs of the seventh for his first major league victory. Kyle Finnegan pitched 1 1/3 innings for his fourth save.