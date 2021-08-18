DeSclafani scheduled to start for San Francisco against New York

New York Mets (59-60, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (78-42, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.42 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.29 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 122 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -149, Mets +128; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and New York will square off on Wednesday.

The Giants are 42-18 in home games in 2020. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .247 batting average as a team this season, Buster Posey leads the team with a mark of .325.

The Mets are 23-37 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .253.

The Giants won the last meeting 3-2. Logan Webb earned his seventh victory and Tommy La Stella went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Marcus Stroman registered his 12th loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford is second on the Giants with 19 home runs and has 70 RBIs.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 26 home runs and has 69 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 9-1, .281 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Mets: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Kris Bryant: (hamstring).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Javier Baez: (hip), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (undisclosed).