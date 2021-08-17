Soler, Riley send surging Braves past Marlins 2-0

Miami Marlins right fielder Jesus Sanchez catches a fly ball hit by Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies during the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Jorge Soler snapped a scoreless tie with a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 2-0 Tuesday night.

Pinch-hitter Abraham Almonte drew a one-out walk against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Soler hit an opposite-field line drive to right that scored Almonte.

Austin Riley hit his 26th homer, a solo blast off Marlins reliever Anthony Bender in the ninth. Freddie Freeman had two hits for the NL East-leading Braves, who won their fifth straight and 12th in 14 games. Atlanta also has won nine straight road games

Chris Martin (2-3) got the win by pitching a scoreless seventh. Luke Jackson followed with a scoreless eighth, and Will Smith got his 26th save with a perfect ninth.

Alcantara (7-11) was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the eighth. The right-hander allowed one run and five hits, with seven strike outs and one walk.

Braves starter Huascar Ynoa and Alcantara matched scoreless innings through the first five. Ynoa limited Miami to two base runners, while Alcantara kept the Braves from reaching scoring position.

Atlanta had the first threat in the sixth. Ynoa reached on a leadoff infield single, advanced on a groundout and reached third on Freeman’s two-out single to left. Alcantara retired Riley on a inning-ending force-out.

Miami loaded the bases in the bottom half, but failed to score. Alcantara reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced on Miguel Rojas’ single that chased Ynoa. Isan Díaz singled off Tyler Matzek before the reliever retired Lewis Brinson on a pop out and struck out Jesús Sánchez.

Ynoa returned from a three-month stint on the injured list and allowed three hits, struck out four and walked one in 5 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old Ynoa broke his pitching hand, slamming it on the dugout bench in frustration after he was removed from an outing against Milwaukee May 16.

ROSTER MOVES

The Braves optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Triple-A Gwinnet for Ynoa’s spot on the roster. … The Marlins optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Triple-A Jacksonville and recalled RHP Luis Madero. Garrett started the series opener Monday, and his outing of three plus innings was marred by six walks.

UP NEXT

RHP Charlie Morton (11-3, 3.49) will pitch the series finale for the Braves on Wednesday, while the Marlins will go with LHP Jesús Luzardo (4-5, 7.52).