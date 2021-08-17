Houck expected to start for the Red Sox against Yankees

Boston Red Sox (69-51, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (66-52, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Tanner Houck (0-3, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (4-5, 3.69 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 115 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees +125, Red Sox -145; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Boston will square off on Tuesday.

The Yankees are 33-25 on their home turf. New York is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Aaron Judge leads the team with 63 total runs batted in.

The Red Sox are 32-27 on the road. Boston has hit 153 home runs as a team this season. Rafael Devers leads the club with 29, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 5-4. Brandon Workman earned his first victory and Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI for Boston. Jonathan Loaisiga took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 121 hits and has 47 RBIs.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 63 extra base hits and is batting .287.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .238 batting average, 3.09 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .300 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).

Red Sox: Josh Taylor: (covid-19), Adam Ottavino: (shoulder), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).