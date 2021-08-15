Sapong, Muyl lead Nashville to 5-2 win over DC United

C.J. Sapong and Alex Muyl each scored two goals and Nashville beat D.C. United 5-2 on Sunday night.

After Frédéric Brillant headed home a corner kick by Julian Gressel to open the scoring for D.C. United in the third minute, Sapong answered in the 14th and gave Nashville (7-2-10) the lead for good when his header, off a perfectly placed cross by Hany Mukhtar, made it 2-1 in the 31st minute.

Mukhtar added a goal in the 37th before Ola Kamara scored to pull D.C. United (8-8-3) to 3-2 just before halftime. Kamara has scored in each of the last seven games and has eight goals over that span.

Muyl beat goalkeeper Jon Kempin with a roller in the 80th minute and converted from the penalty spot in the 87th to cap the scoring. The 25-year-old Muyl had his first multi-goal game March 16, 2019, for the New York Red Bulls.