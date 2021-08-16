Doug Barron shoots third straight 64 to win in Calgary

Doug Barron birdied the final three holes for his third straight 6-under 64 and a two-stroke victory Sunday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Shaw Charity Classic.

The 52-year-old Barron also eagled the par-5 11th in a back-nine 30 at Canyon Meadows. He also won the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Steve Flesch was second at 16 under after a 65. He lost a late stroke with a bogey on No. 16.

Billy Andrade (64) and Brandt Jobe (66) tied for third at 13 under.

First-round leader Billy Mayfair was 12 after a 69, and Calgary resident Stephen Ames closed with a 70 to match David McKenzie (67) at 11 under.

Canadian star Mike Mike Weir had a 68 to tie for ninth at 9 under. The 2003 Masters champion won the Insperity Invitational in early May in Texas for his lone senior title.

Robert Allenby had a 67 to tie for 44th at 1 under. He turned 50 last month and tied for 64th in the Senior British Open in his Champions debut.

The tournament was the first the PGA Tour Champions or PGA Tour event in Canada since the Shaw Charity Classic in 2019.