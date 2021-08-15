India homers as Reds beat Phillies 7-4

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17), catcher Tucker Barnhart, center, and first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrate after they defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in a baseball game, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson) AP

Jonathan India homered and scored three times, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 on Sunday.

India, one of the leading candidates for NL Rookie of the Year, drove Aaron Nola's third pitch deep to left-center for his 15th homer. He also singled and scored on Shogo Akiyama's two-run double in the third and singled and scored again on Tyler Naquin's bases-loaded walk in the fifth.

Tyler Stephenson added a two-run homer for Cincinnati, which took two of three in the weekend series. Stephenson's pinch-hit drive capped the Reds' three-run eighth.

Bryce Harper drove in two runs and walked three times for Philadelphia, which lost for the fourth time in six games. Odubel Herrera had three hits.

The Phillies dropped into second place in the NL East, a game behind the Atlanta Braves.

Lucas Sims (5-2) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Mychal Givens got four outs for his third save.

Nola (7-7) was charged with four runs and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Cincinnati had a chance to blow the game open in the fourth, but Nola escaped a bases-loaded, no-out jam thanks to a stellar diving stop by shortstop Didi Gregorius that led to an inning-ending double play.

Harper's base-loaded walk and Gregorius’ sacrifice fly got the Phillies within one in the fifth. But the Reds put it away with three in the eighth.

Y’ER OUTTA HERE

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Reds slugger Nick Castellanos and manager David Bell were ejected in the first inning after Castellanos was called out on strikes. Umpire Sean Barber tossed Castellanos after he turned and argued the call, and Bell was thrown out by third-base umpire Alan Porter for continuing the disagreement.

HITS KEEP COMING

Nola plunked Kyle Farmer in the fourth, upping the Reds’ season total to 87 hit batsmen. That’s two short of the club record of 89, set in 2019.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: OF Jesse Winker returned to the starting lineup after missing two straight games due to a lower back injury. But Winker was pulled after two at-bats, both flyouts, and replaced by Aristides Aquino to begin the bottom of the third. ... OF Nick Senzel was reinstated from the 60-day IL and then optioned to Triple-A Louisville. Senzel had knee surgery in May.

Phillies: RHP Chase Anderson (right triceps tendinitis) was activated from the 10-day IL, and RHP Adonis Medina was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. ... RHP Sam Coonrod (right forearm tendinitis) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at Lehigh Valley.

UP NEXT

Reds: Open a seven-game homestand Monday night against the Cubs, with LHP Wade Miley (9-4, 3.00 ERA) opposing Chicago LHP Justin Steele (2-1, 2.95 ERA).

Phillies: Start a six-game trip at Arizona on Tuesday night. Philadelphia will send RHP Kyle Gibson (8-4, 2.91 ERA) to the mound. The Diamondbacks haven’t announced their starter.