Cease expected to start for Chicago against New York

New York Yankees (63-52, third in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (68-48, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (7-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 112 strikeouts) White Sox: Dylan Cease (9-6, 3.99 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox -129, Yankees +110; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and New York will play on Saturday.

The White Sox are 39-20 on their home turf. Chicago is slugging .418 as a unit. Jose Abreu leads the club with a .475 slugging percentage, including 43 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Yankees have gone 31-27 away from home. The New York offense has compiled a .236 batting average as a team this season, Aaron Judge leads the team with a mark of .279.

The White Sox won the last meeting 9-8. Liam Hendriks earned his seventh victory and Tim Anderson went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Zack Britton registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 43 extra base hits and is slugging .475.

Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 26 home runs and has 58 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .272 batting average, 2.92 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (shoulder), Evan Marshall: (elbow), Jimmy Cordero: (elbow), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Adam Engel: (groin), Yasmani Grandal: (calf).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Anthony Rizzo: (covid-19), Gleyber Torres: (thumb), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Aroldis Chapman: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Gerrit Cole: (health protocols), Domingo German: (shoulder), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Clay Holmes: (covid-19), Michael King: (finger), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: (health protocols), Gary Sanchez: (covid-19).