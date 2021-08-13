Pineda scheduled to start as Minnesota hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (70-45, first in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (50-65, fourth in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (6-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) Twins: Michael Pineda (4-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 70 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins +140, Rays -161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Tampa Bay will square off on Friday.

The Twins are 26-31 on their home turf. Minnesota has a collective batting average of .242 this season, led by Luis Arraez with an average of .313.

The Rays are 35-23 in road games. The Tampa Bay offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Joey Wendle leads the team with a mark of .277.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 21 home runs and has 62 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 77 RBIs and is batting .237.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .214 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Rays: 7-3, .258 batting average, 5.66 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Derek Law: (shoulder), Luke Farrell: (oblique), Randy Dobnak: (finger), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Jorge Alcala: (triceps), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Byron Buxton: (hand).

Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (health protocols), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).