New England Revolution and Toronto FC take the field

New England Revolution (12-3-4) vs. Toronto FC (3-9-6)

Toronto; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC +210, New England +124, Draw +243; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto FC faces the New England Revolution.

Toronto FC finished 13-5-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 7-2-3 at home. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 30.

The Revolution went 8-7-8 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-4-3 on the road. New England scored 33 goals last season, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams square off Saturday for the second time this season. Toronto FC won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto FC: Dom Dwyer (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Tsubasa Endoh (injured).

New England: Jonathan Bell (injured), Luis Caicedo (injured).