Alcantara, Marlins to take on Weathers, Padres

Miami Marlins (47-67, fifth in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (66-49, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (6-10, 3.63 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-4, 5.54 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -169, Marlins +147; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Aguilar and the Marlins will take on the Padres Wednesday.

The Padres are 40-23 in home games in 2020. San Diego has slugged .412 this season. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the team with a .651 slugging percentage, including 51 extra-base hits and 31 home runs.

The Marlins are 20-40 on the road. Miami is slugging .374 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a slugging percentage of .474.

The Padres won the last meeting 6-5. Pierce Johnson earned his third victory and Wil Myers went 2-for-2 for San Diego. Richard Bleier registered his second loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 78 RBIs and is batting .282.

Aguilar leads the Marlins with 40 extra base hits and is batting .263.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .249 batting average, 6.46 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Chris Paddack: (oblique), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jurickson Profar: (undisclosed), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (shoulder).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (illness), Jon Berti: (concussion).