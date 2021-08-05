Skubal scheduled to start as Detroit hosts Boston

Boston Red Sox (64-45, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (52-58, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Tigers: Tarik Skubal (6-10, 4.53 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers +114, Red Sox -133; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Boston will square off on Thursday.

The Tigers are 31-25 in home games in 2020. Detroit is slugging .398 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a .470 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Red Sox are 31-23 in road games. Boston has slugged .440 this season. Rafael Devers leads the club with a .576 slugging percentage, including 57 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 4-1. Eduardo Rodriguez notched his eighth victory and Kike Hernandez went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Casey Mize took his sixth loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 38 extra base hits and is slugging .466.

Devers leads the Red Sox with 84 RBIs and is batting .287.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .254 batting average, 4.32 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Red Sox: 4-6, .250 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Matt Andriese: (hamstring), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Danny Santana: (groin), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).