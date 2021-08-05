Kelly expected to start for Arizona against San Francisco

San Francisco Giants (68-40, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-75, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (9-3, 3.83 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 105 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-8, 4.38 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 111 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +146, Giants -169; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will square off on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 21-34 on their home turf. Arizona is slugging .376 as a unit. Josh Rojas leads the team with a .438 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Giants have gone 33-23 away from home. San Francisco is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .326.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-1. Kevin Gausman recorded his 10th victory and Alex Dickerson went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Zac Gallen took his sixth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta is third on the Diamondbacks with five home runs and is batting .248.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 19 home runs and is batting .265.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .216 batting average, 5.80 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Giants: 7-3, .265 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Riley Smith: (covid-19), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Pavin Smith: (covid-19), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh VanMeter: (undisclosed), Josh Rojas: (finger).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Anthony DeSclafani: (shoulder), Mike Yastrzemski: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Brandon Belt: (knee).