Liverpool signs goalkeeper Alisson to contract extension

FILE - In this Sunday, March 7, 2021 file photo, Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson warms up prior to their English Premier League soccer match against Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England. Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker signed a long-term contract extension on Wednesday, Aug. 4 the club said. The 28-year-old Brazil keeper's deal follows midfielder Fabinho and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold also extending at Liverpool. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP, file) AP

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker signed a long-term contract extension on Wednesday, the club said.

The 28-year-old Brazil international's deal follows extensions for midfielder Fabinho and right back Trent Alexander-Arnold. Details were not disclosed but media reports said Alisson's deal is through the 2026-27 season.

Liverpool has won the Champions League and Premier League since Alisson's arrival in the summer of 2018 from Roma.

“Since I arrived here, I started to win trophies with this amazing team, with this amazing group,” he told club media. “I started to develop myself in many aspects in football, in my life.”

Alisson added that his family is “really happy here.”

Liverpool kicks off the new season at newly promoted Norwich on Aug. 14. The team is holding a preseason training camp in Evian, France.