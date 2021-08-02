Los Angeles Angels to visit the Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels (52-53, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (38-67, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: TBD Rangers: Dane Dunning (4-7, 4.20 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +118, Angels -140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels head to play the Texas Rangers on Monday.

The Rangers are 25-27 in home games in 2020. Texas has hit 118 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the club with 23, averaging one every 15.7 at-bats.

The Angels are 22-27 in road games. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, David Fletcher leads the team with a mark of .302.

The Angels won the last meeting 9-8. Griffin Canning earned his fourth victory and Taylor Ward went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and five RBIs for Los Angeles. Dane Dunning took his fourth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 23 home runs and has 63 RBIs.

Fletcher leads the Angels with 121 hits and is batting .302.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .192 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Angels: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Angels: Alex Cobb: (wrist), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jared Walsh: (side), Anthony Rendon: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).