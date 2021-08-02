Lopez, Orioles to face Heaney, Yankees

Baltimore Orioles (37-67, fifth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (56-48, third in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-12, 6.19 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Yankees: Andrew Heaney (6-7, 5.27 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 113 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -238, Orioles +199; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles travel to take on the New York Yankees on Monday.

The Yankees are 27-23 on their home turf. New York has hit 129 home runs as a team this season. Joey Gallo leads the club with 25, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Orioles are 20-36 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .394 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Orioles won the last meeting 10-6. Bruce Zimmermann earned his second victory and Maikel Franco went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Michael King registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gallo leads the Yankees with 55 RBIs and is batting .217.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 125 hits and is batting .321.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .215 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Orioles: 6-4, .232 batting average, 4.52 ERA

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Wandy Peralta: (covid-19), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Trey Amburgey: (hamstring), Luke Voit: (knee), Gio Urshela: (hamstring), Chris Gittens: (ankle).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Tanner Scott: (knee), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).