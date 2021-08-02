Capps, Pruett give Schumacher nitro sweep at Winternationals

In this photo provided by the NHRA, Ron Capps drives in Funny Car qualifying Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals drag races at Auto Club Raceway in Pomona, Calif. (Jerry Foss/NHRA via AP) AP

Ron Capps and Leah Pruett gave Don Schumacher Racing a nitro sweep Sunday in the Lucas Oil NHRA Winternationals at Auto Club Raceway.

Capps topped the Funny Car field and Pruett won in Top Fuel for their first victories of the season.

Capps raced to his 67th overall victory to take the season points lead, beating J.R. Todd in the final with a 4.151-second run at 297.75 mph in a Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

“I was hoping a win was coming,” Capps said. “This team, time and time again, they’ve given me one of the coolest cars to drive and this (weekend) was one of the most extreme conditions we’ve ever had. To do it at Pomona in the summer, with all my friends and family here, I can’t even tell you how amazing it is.”

Pruett won for the ninth time in her career. She ran unopposed in the final after Justin Ashley was unable to race because of heat-related health concerns.

Aaron Stanfield won in Pro Stock, and Matt Smith topped Pro Stock Motorcycle.

Stanfield raced to his second straight victory and third in four races, topping Greg Anderson with a 6.652 at 207.69 in a Chevrolet Camaro in the final round.

Points leader Smith won for the fourth time this year and 30th overall. He beat Angelle Sampey in the final with a 6.828 at 199.52 on an EBR.