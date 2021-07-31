Sports

Dallas Jesuit’s Lawlar tops TSWA Class 6A team

The Associated Press

BRYAN, Texas

Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar was the player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state baseball team. Lawlar batted .412 with six home runs and 37 runs batted in. He stole 32 bases in 32 attempts.

Lawlar, who signed with Vanderbilt, was a first-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the overall No. 6 pick agreed to terms this weekend.

Here is the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state baseball team.

First team

Pitchers – Josh Hoover, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; Brandon Taylor, Smithson Valley, sr.; Jesus Tovar, El Paso Montwood, sr.

Relief pitcher – Braden Davis, Keller, sr.

Catcher – Kevin Bazzell, Rockwall-Heath, sr.

First baseman – Ryan Brome, Katy, sr.

Second baseman – Will Stark, Katy Tompkins, sr.

Shortstop – Jordan Lawlar, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

Third baseman – Greg Campos, Laredo United South, sr.

Outfielders – Jared Thomas, Waxahachie, jr.; Coldon Kiser, Frenship, jr.; (tie) Teo Banks, Odessa Permian, sr.; Lane Brewster, Clear Creek, sr.

Designated hitter – Drew Markle, Katy Tompkins, soph.

Player of the year – Lawlar, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

Coach of the year – Greg Harvey, Rockwall-Heath

Second team

Pitchers – Robert Cranz, Keller, sr.; Gray St. Amant, Cy-Fair, sr.; Josh Barnhouse, Prosper, sr.

Relief pitcher – Chris Martin, Byron Nelson, sr.; Hunter Nichols, Ridge Point, jr.

Catcher – Cole Dillon, Rockwall, sr.

First baseman – (tie) David De Hoyos, Smithson Valley, soph.; Jack Little, Katy Tompkins, jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Dylan Schriewer, New Braunfels, sr. Amir Mason, Lakeview Centennial, sr.

Shortstop – Easton Culp, Harker Heights, jr.

Third baseman – Parker Lee, Clear Springs, sr.

Outfielders – Kasen Wells, Smithson Valley, jr.; Joshua Milton, Spring, sr.; (tie) Salvador Lopez, La Joya, sr.; Trey Duffield, Houston Strake Jesuit, jr.

Designated hitter – Kyler Mentzel, Alvin, sr.

Third team

Pitchers – Cohen Feser, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Eric Hammond, Keller, sr.; JC Gutierrez, La Joya, jr.

Relief pitcher – Jace LaViolette, Katy Tompkins, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Jaime Perez Jr., Edinburg Vela, sr.; Michael Weidner, Midland Lee, sr.

First baseman – (tie) Logan Perales, Steele, sr.; Braden Davis, Austin Westlake, sr.

Second baseman – (tie) Jacob Burcham, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Connor Chavez, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

Shortstop – Xavier Casserilla, Northwest Eaton, sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Viggo Lopez, PSJA, jr. Jacob Castillo, Round Rock, sr.

Outfielders – Wes Campbell, San Antonio Churchill, sr.; Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; (tie) Edward Mendoza, Eagle Pass, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Cedar Ridge, jr.; Blake Peterson, Austin Westlake, soph.

Designated hitter – Jose “Guti” Gutierrez, La Joya, Jr.

