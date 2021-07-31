Dallas Jesuit’s Lawlar tops TSWA Class 6A team

Dallas Jesuit shortstop Jordan Lawlar was the player of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state baseball team. Lawlar batted .412 with six home runs and 37 runs batted in. He stole 32 bases in 32 attempts.

Lawlar, who signed with Vanderbilt, was a first-round pick of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the overall No. 6 pick agreed to terms this weekend.

Here is the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 6A all-state baseball team.

First team

Pitchers – Josh Hoover, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; Brandon Taylor, Smithson Valley, sr.; Jesus Tovar, El Paso Montwood, sr.

Relief pitcher – Braden Davis, Keller, sr.

Catcher – Kevin Bazzell, Rockwall-Heath, sr.

First baseman – Ryan Brome, Katy, sr.

Second baseman – Will Stark, Katy Tompkins, sr.

Shortstop – Jordan Lawlar, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

Third baseman – Greg Campos, Laredo United South, sr.

Outfielders – Jared Thomas, Waxahachie, jr.; Coldon Kiser, Frenship, jr.; (tie) Teo Banks, Odessa Permian, sr.; Lane Brewster, Clear Creek, sr.

Designated hitter – Drew Markle, Katy Tompkins, soph.

Player of the year – Lawlar, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

Coach of the year – Greg Harvey, Rockwall-Heath

Second team

Pitchers – Robert Cranz, Keller, sr.; Gray St. Amant, Cy-Fair, sr.; Josh Barnhouse, Prosper, sr.

Relief pitcher – Chris Martin, Byron Nelson, sr.; Hunter Nichols, Ridge Point, jr.

Catcher – Cole Dillon, Rockwall, sr.

First baseman – (tie) David De Hoyos, Smithson Valley, soph.; Jack Little, Katy Tompkins, jr.

Second baseman – (tie) Dylan Schriewer, New Braunfels, sr. Amir Mason, Lakeview Centennial, sr.

Shortstop – Easton Culp, Harker Heights, jr.

Third baseman – Parker Lee, Clear Springs, sr.

Outfielders – Kasen Wells, Smithson Valley, jr.; Joshua Milton, Spring, sr.; (tie) Salvador Lopez, La Joya, sr.; Trey Duffield, Houston Strake Jesuit, jr.

Designated hitter – Kyler Mentzel, Alvin, sr.

Third team

Pitchers – Cohen Feser, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Eric Hammond, Keller, sr.; JC Gutierrez, La Joya, jr.

Relief pitcher – Jace LaViolette, Katy Tompkins, jr.

Catcher – (tie) Jaime Perez Jr., Edinburg Vela, sr.; Michael Weidner, Midland Lee, sr.

First baseman – (tie) Logan Perales, Steele, sr.; Braden Davis, Austin Westlake, sr.

Second baseman – (tie) Jacob Burcham, San Antonio Reagan, sr.; Connor Chavez, Dallas Jesuit, sr.

Shortstop – Xavier Casserilla, Northwest Eaton, sr.

Third baseman – (tie) Viggo Lopez, PSJA, jr. Jacob Castillo, Round Rock, sr.

Outfielders – Wes Campbell, San Antonio Churchill, sr.; Jett Williams, Rockwall-Heath, jr.; (tie) Edward Mendoza, Eagle Pass, sr.; Matthew Brooks, Cedar Ridge, jr.; Blake Peterson, Austin Westlake, soph.

Designated hitter – Jose “Guti” Gutierrez, La Joya, Jr.