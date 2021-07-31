Means scheduled to start for Baltimore against Detroit

Baltimore Orioles (36-66, fifth in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (50-56, third in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (4-3, 2.94 ERA, .87 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Tigers: Matt Manning (2-3, 6.00 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -108, Orioles -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit and Baltimore will meet on Saturday.

The Tigers are 29-23 on their home turf. Detroit has slugged .400 this season. Eric Haase leads the team with a mark of .547.

The Orioles are 19-35 on the road. Baltimore has slugged .396 this season. Cedric Mullins leads the team with a mark of .544.

The Orioles won the last meeting 4-3. Matt Harvey earned his sixth victory and Pedro Severino went 2-for-3 with two home runs and two RBIs for Baltimore. Tarik Skubal registered his 10th loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with 35 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .544.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.52 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Orioles: 6-4, .231 batting average, 4.62 ERA

INJURIES: Tigers: Jose Urena: (groin), Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (arm), Niko Goodrum: (calf), Daz Cameron: (toe), Isaac Paredes: (hip), Jake Rogers: (arm).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Tyler Wells: (wrist), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Keegan Akin: (covid-19 protocols), Richie Martin: (wrist), Chris Davis: (back).