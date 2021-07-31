Sports

Maryland adds Old Dominion transfer Xavier Green

The Associated Press

COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Xavier Green is transferring to Maryland after five seasons at Old Dominion.

Maryland announced the signing Friday. The 6-foot-6 Green averaged 15.7 points a game in the 2019 Conference USA Tournament, helping the Monarchs make the NCAA Tournament.

Green started 90 games over the past four seasons. He redshirted in 2016-17 and is taking advantage of the extra year offered by the NCAA's coronavirus-related policy.

Green averaged 6.7 points last season.

