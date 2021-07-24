Coyotes pick Shane Doan’s son Josh in 2nd round of NHL draft

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2019 file photo, from left to right Shane Doan, left, wife Andrea Doan, children Carson Doan, Josh Doan, and Karys Doan, watch as the Arizona Coyotes retire Shane's jersey during a ceremony prior to an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes picked Shane Doan's son Josh with the 37th pick in the NHL draft, Saturday, July 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) AP

Four years after Shane Doan hung up his skates, the Arizona Coyotes added his oldest son to the organization.

The Coyotes took Josh Doan with the 37th pick in the NHL draft on Saturday, bringing in a player homegrown in the Valley to the franchise his father was the face of for two decades.

Shane Doan played 20 seasons in Arizona before retiring in 2017. His No. 19 hangs in the rafters as one of the few numbers retired by the Coyotes.

Josh Doan put up 31 goals and 39 assists for 70 points in 53 games with the Chicago Steel of the USHL last season. The Scottsdale native was ranked 87th among North American skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

Shane Doan now works in the Coyotes front office as chief hockey development officer.

MAILLOUX APOLOGIZES

The morning after the Montreal Canadiens selected him late in the first round, Logan Mailloux apologized for sharing an explicit photo of a woman performing a sex act without her consent, a crime he was convicted for while playing in Sweden.

“I am really sorry,” he said on a video call with reporters. "It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever done, and I know that it impacted her life. And I just hope that she knows how remorseful I feel, and I do feel sorry about it.”

Mailloux had asked in a statement shared on social media for teams not to draft him. But there is no way for a player to remove himself from the draft, and Montreal picked him with the No. 31 selection Friday night.

“I know I had said that I did not want to be drafted this year. But as a young man who wants to become a better person, I feel that being accompanied by the Montreal Canadiens organization will help me greatly. They have committed to helping me grow as a person, and I thank them for this. I’ve already started my personal journey, as I’m participating in professional counseling. I thank them for believing in me and giving me a second chance. I promise to not let anybody down. I want to use my personal story to be a part of the solution moving forward.”

ISLES STEAL?

Lou Lamoriello might be 78, but the New York Islanders general manager still knows how to make waves in the hockey world.

Lamoriello and the Islanders might have gotten the steal of the draft by taking 6-foot-2 Finnish center Aatu Raty with the No. 52 pick. Raty was ranked third among skaters playing in Europe and still slipped past the middle of the second round.

The Islanders could be active in the trade and free agent markets over the next few days after clearing salary cap space by trading Andrew Ladd to Arizona. New York also traded defenseman Nick Leddy to Detroit and lost Jordan Eberle to Seattle in the expansion draft.

