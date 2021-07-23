Plesac scheduled to start for Cleveland against Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (58-39, second in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (48-46, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.87 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 91 strikeouts) Indians: Zach Plesac (5-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -105, Rays -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Tampa Bay will play on Friday.

The Indians are 24-20 in home games in 2020. Cleveland is slugging .395 as a unit. Jose Ramirez leads the club with a .506 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 19 home runs.

The Rays are 28-21 in road games. Tampa Bay is slugging .397 as a unit. Brandon Lowe leads the team with a slugging percentage of .464.

The Rays won the last meeting 5-4. Pete Fairbanks notched his third victory and Yandy Diaz went 4-for-5 with a triple, a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Bryan Shaw took his fourth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario leads the Indians with 83 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .457.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rays: 7-3, .228 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Bradley Zimmer: (illness), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Rays: Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Manuel Margot: (hamstring), Mike Zunino: (hip).