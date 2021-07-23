Sports
Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City take the field
Sporting Kansas City (8-3-3) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (9-1-5)
Seattle; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle +129, Sporting Kansas City +201, Draw +247; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City and the Seattle Sounders square off.
The Sounders finished 11-5-6 overall and 8-1-3 at home a season ago. Seattle scored 52 goals a season ago and registered 35 assists.
Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-2-2 on the road. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and registered 26 assists.
The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Xavier Arreaga, Nouhou Tolo (injured), Cristian Roldan, Jordy Delem (injured), Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Jordan Morris (injured), Alex Roldan, Will Bruin (injured), Stefan Frei (injured), Shane O'Neill (injured).
Sporting Kansas City: Roberto Puncec, Alan Pulido, Gianluca Busio, Felipe Hernandez.
Comments