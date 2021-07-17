Contreras, Cubs rally for 4-2 victory over Diamondbacks

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez hits an RBI-double against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the sixth inning during a baseball game, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Willson Contreras capped Chicago's three-run ninth inning with a two-run homer, sending the Cubs to a 4-2 victory over the lowly Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Chicago was down 2-1 before it rallied with two out in the ninth. Rafael Ortega doubled and scored on Robinson Chirinos' pinch-hit single off Joakim Soria (1-4). Contreras then hit a drive to left for his 14th homer.

Rex Brothers (3-2) got three outs for the win, and All-Star Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 21st save. It was career save No. 369 for Kimbrel, snapping a tie with Jonathan Papelbon for ninth on baseball's all-time list.

Contreras finished with three hits. It was the Cubs' first win when trailing entering the ninth inning since Sept. 12, 2020, at Milwaukee.

Arizona wasted a strong performance by Zac Gallen, who threw 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball in his return from the injured list. Gallen had been sidelined by a strained hamstring.

Nick Ahmed and Josh Rojas each drove in a run for the last-place Diamondbacks, who have dropped five of six.

The Diamondbacks jumped in front on Ahmed's run-scoring groundout in the second, and Rojas made it 2-0 when he singled in Ahmed in the fifth.

Cubs right-hander Adbert Alzolay allowed five hits, struck out two and walked two in five innings.

The Cubs rallied in the sixth. Contreras singled with one out, advanced on a walk by Anthony Rizzo and scored on Javier Báez's double off the wall in center.

Chicago had a chance for more, but Kris Bryant to hit a ground ball to third baseman Eduardo Escobar, who threw Rizzo out at home. Gallen then was replaced by left-hander Joe Mantiply, who retired Jason Heyward on a line drive to center.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Luke Weaver (shoulder) and RHP Taylor Clarke (shoulder) threw bullpen sessions. Manager Torey Lovullo said the coaching staff isn’t certain whether Weaver will rejoin the rotation or pitch out of the bullpen when returns. ... RHP Tyler Clippard (shoulder) threw 26 pitches in an inning of work for Triple-A Reno on Friday. His next step is uncertain, Lovullo said.

UP NEXT

RHP Zach Davies (5-6, 4.38 ERA) will take the mound for the Cubs against Arizona’s RHP Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.46) in the finale of the three-game series.