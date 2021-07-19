Sports

New team, new beat. Meet The News Tribune’s Seattle Kraken reporter, Lauren Kirschman

Lauren Kirschman is launching the Seattle Kraken beat for the Tacoma News Tribune after spending three years covering the Washington Huskies.

Lauren has past experience with the NHL, including covering the Pittsburgh Penguins’ runs to the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 for the Beaver County Times and PennLive.com, respectively.

Born and raised in Western Pennsylvania, Lauren graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2012 with degrees in English Writing and Communications. She wrote for the student newspaper’s sports section for four years and served as the sports editor as a senior.

Lauren took her first professional job in 2012 covering prep sports of the Citizen of Laconia (N.H.) She then joined the Beaver County Times, where she covered everything from preps to college athletics to professional hockey and baseball. Her feature story on a high school soccer player born without lower legs was an Associated Press Sports Editors top-10 feature story selection.

In 2016, Lauren moved to PennLive.com where she mainly covered the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. Two years later, she was hired by The News Tribune to take over the UW beat.

