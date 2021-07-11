Gausman expected to start as San Francisco hosts Washington

Washington Nationals (42-46, fourth in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (56-32, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-5, 4.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Giants: Kevin Gausman (8-3, 1.74 ERA, .79 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -219, Nationals +184; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and Washington will play on Sunday.

The Giants are 29-13 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has hit 131 home runs as a team this season. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 18, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats.

The Nationals are 18-24 in road games. Washington is slugging .409 as a unit. Trea Turner leads the team with a slugging percentage of .526.

The Giants won the last meeting 10-4. Anthony DeSclafani earned his 10th victory and Crawford went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for San Francisco. Jon Lester took his fourth loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 34 extra base hits and is batting .230.

Turner leads the Nationals with 17 home runs and has 42 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .270 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .272 batting average, 6.21 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Sammy Long: (back), Mike Tauchman: (knee), Jaylin Davis: (hamstring), LaMonte Wade Jr.: (hand), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee), Buster Posey: (thumb).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (elbow), Tanner Rainey: (shin), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Kyle Schwarber: (hamstring), Jordy Mercer: (quad), Yan Gomes: (oblique), Alex Avila: (calf).