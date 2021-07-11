Gonsolin scheduled to start for Los Angeles against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-65, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (55-35, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (5-7, 4.60 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (1-0, 2.11 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -224, Diamondbacks +185; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Eduardo Escobar and the Diamondbacks will take on the Dodgers Sunday.

The Dodgers are 29-14 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .418 this season. Max Muncy leads the club with a .542 slugging percentage, including 33 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Diamondbacks have gone 11-37 away from home. The Arizona offense has compiled a .230 batting average as a team this season, Pavin Smith leads the team with a mark of .263.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 22-1. Walker Buehler recorded his ninth victory and Mookie Betts went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Caleb Smith took his sixth loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Betts leads the Dodgers with 36 extra base hits and is batting .246.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 34 extra base hits and 60 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .280 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 33 runs

Diamondbacks: 4-6, .215 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Edwin Uceta: (back), Jimmy Nelson: (lumbar strain), Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Victor Gonzalez: (foot), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).