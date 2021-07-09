Dodgers ace Kershaw gets clean MRI on sore left elbow

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw delivers during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw got an MRI on his sore left elbow that showed inflammation but no structural damage, according to Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts.

Roberts said Friday that Kershaw is scheduled to play catch Saturday and will then use next week's All-Star break to rest.

“It was soreness,” Roberts said. “He’s never had soreness in his elbow, so we wanted to check all the boxes and make sure there’s nothing else to it. Fortunately, there wasn’t.”

Kershaw hasn't pitched since July 4, when he allowed three runs in four innings against Washington. The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 9-7 with a 3.39 ERA in 18 starts this season.