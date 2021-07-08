Faria scheduled to start as Arizona hosts Colorado

Colorado Rockies (37-50, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (25-63, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Thursday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-5, 5.52 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Jake Faria (0-0, 5.25 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -140, Rockies +121; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and Colorado will square off on Thursday.

The Diamondbacks are 15-27 in home games in 2020. The Arizona pitching staff averages 8 strikeouts per nine innings, Merrill Kelly leads them with a mark of 7.8.

The Rockies are 6-33 in road games. Colorado has slugged .396 this season. Ryan McMahon leads the team with a mark of .480.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 6-4. Matt Peacock recorded his third victory and Eduardo Escobar went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Arizona. Antonio Senzatela registered his eighth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .484.

Raimel Tapia leads the Rockies with 92 hits and has 39 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .248 batting average, 3.16 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (hamstring), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), Ketel Marte: (hamstring), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Matt Adams: (elbow).