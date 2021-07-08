Kreilach scores twice, Real Salt Lake beats Whitecaps 4-0

Real Salt Lake midfielder Damir Kreilach (8) celebrates after scoring against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the second half of an MLS soccer match Wednesday, July 7, 2021, in Sandy, Utah. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) AP

Damir Kreilach scored twice and Real Salt Lake beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Kreilach scored in the opening minute and made it 2-0 in the 57th by heading in Justin Meram's cross.

Albert Rusnak gave Real Salt Lake (4-3-4) a 3-0 advantage on a penalty kick in the 74th after Meram was taken down inside the box. Anderson Julio capped it in second-half stoppage time with his second goal of the season.

It was Kreilach's second multi-goal game this season — the first also coming against the Whitecaps on June 18.

Vancouver (2-7-3) is winless in eight games.