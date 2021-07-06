Seattle Kraken name first two assistant coaches

The Seattle Kraken announced the hiring of two assistant coaches on Tuesday as Paul McFarland and Jay Leach joined head coach Dave Hakstol’s staff.

McFarland comes to Seattle from Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League, where he was the head coach and general manager of the Frontenacs. He will primarily be responsible for the Kraken’s forwards and power play. Leach was most recently the head coach of the American Hockey League’s Providence Bruins. He will be responsible for Seattle’s defensemen.

“We’re very excited to add two talented hockey minds in Paul and Jay to our inaugural staff,” Hakstol said in a release. “Paul’s work ethic and ability to communicate with players to give them the tools to be at their best along with Jay’s leadership and ability to coach and develop NHL talent will be great additions to our team.”

McFarland, 35, spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the NHL’s Florida Panthers (2017-2019) and Toronto Maple Leafs (2019-20).

Before. leaving for the NHL, McFarland coached Kingston from 2014-17. He compiled a 111-71-22 record and reached the OHL playoffs three straight times from 2014-17. He returned to the Frontenacs as head coach in May 2020 and added the general manager title in August 2020.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to have the opportunity to be part of the Seattle Kraken organization,” McFarland said in a release. “It is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I look forward to working with Dave again, the rest of our staff, and our players.”

McFarland launched his coaching career as an assistant for the Oshawa Generals from 2012-14. He was also the head coach of Canada’s U-18 team at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2017 and was an assistant or Canada Red in the U-17 World Hockey Challenge.

Leach, 41, joins the Kraken after five years with Providence — the last four as head coach. He finished with a record of 136-77-26 and made the playoffs in both of his full seasons. Leach spent 2015-16 as an assistant coach for the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and was also an assistant coach for Adler Mannheim of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) in Germany.

A former defenseman, Leach played 11 professional seasons from 2001-13, including 70 NHL games with New Jersey, San Jose, Montreal, Tampa Bay and Boston. He also appeared in 499 career AHL games.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am for the opportunity to join the Kraken,” Leach said in a release. “From the ownership group to Ron Francis to Dave Hakstol, it is truly an incredible opportunity to work with them. I’m looking forward to the expansion draft, free agency and training camp as we start to see the team come to fruition.”