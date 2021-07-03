Odorizzi expected to start for the Astros against Indians

Houston Astros (50-33, first in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-37, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Jake Odorizzi (2-3, 4.08 ERA, .96 WHIP, 38 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (1-2, 9.37 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +157, Astros -182; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Houston will square off on Saturday.

The Indians are 21-17 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has slugged .395 this season. Bobby Bradley leads the team with a mark of .590.

The Astros are 24-17 on the road. Houston has slugged .446 this season. Carlos Correa leads the team with a mark of .521.

The Astros won the last meeting 6-3. Lance McCullers Jr. earned his sixth victory and Chas McCormick went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Houston. Sam Hentges took his third loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amed Rosario ranks third on the Indians with 68 hits and has 23 RBIs.

Correa leads the Astros with 35 extra base hits and is slugging .521.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 3-7, .237 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Astros: 5-5, .264 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (oblique), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Jose Ramirez: (elbow), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Joe Smith: (undisclosed), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Josh James: (hip), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder), Bryan Abreu: (calf), Kyle Tucker: (back), Aledmys Diaz: (hand), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).