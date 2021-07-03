Ponce scheduled to start as Pittsburgh hosts Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers (50-33, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (29-52, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Eric Lauer (2-3, 4.50 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) Pirates: Cody Ponce (0-1, 7.88 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 6 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Milwaukee will meet on Saturday.

The Pirates are 16-23 on their home turf. The Pittsburgh offense has compiled a .227 batting average as a team this season, Adam Frazier leads the team with a mark of .323.

The Brewers have gone 24-15 away from home. The Milwaukee offense has compiled a .218 batting average as a team this season, Omar Narvaez leads the team with a mark of .286.

The Brewers won the last meeting 7-2. Adrian Houser earned his fifth victory and Willy Adames went 3-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Milwaukee. JT Brubaker took his eighth loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Reynolds leads the Pirates with 36 extra base hits and is batting .311.

Adames is second on the Brewers with 13 home runs and is slugging .460.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 3-7, .221 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Brewers: 10-0, .270 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 47 runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Jose Soriano: (elbow), Luis Oviedo: (quad), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), Steven Brault: (lat strain), Gregory Polanco: (hip), Colin Moran: (wrist), Erik Gonzalez: (side).

Brewers: Justin Topa: (elbow), Dylan File: (elbow), Corbin Burnes: (knee), Brett Anderson: (knee), Avisail Garcia: (hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (hamstring), Kolten Wong: (calf), Daniel Vogelbach: (hamstring), Travis Shaw: (shoulder), Mark Mathias: (shoulder).