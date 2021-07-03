Cobb expected to start as Los Angeles hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (27-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (40-41, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Jorge Lopez (2-10, 5.92 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 73 strikeouts) Angels: Alex Cobb (5-3, 5.09 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cedric Mullins and the Orioles will take on the Angels Saturday.

The Angels are 22-19 on their home turf. Los Angeles is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 66 total runs batted in.

The Orioles are 15-29 on the road. Baltimore has a team on-base percentage of .301, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .384.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-7. Raisel Iglesias recorded his fifth victory and Ohtani went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Paul Fry registered his third loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 30 home runs and is slugging .694.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 53 RBIs and is batting .257.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .241 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Orioles: 4-6, .250 batting average, 6.88 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), Cesar Valdez: (back), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).