Brazil beats Chile at Copa America despite 2nd-half red card

Chile's players leave the field at the end of a Copa America quarterfinal soccer match against Brazil at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Friday, July 2, 2021. Chile lost to Brazil 0-1. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo) AP

Defending Copa America champions Brazil advanced to the semifinals with a 1-0 win over Chile on Friday after substitute Lucas Paquetá scored the only goal of the match.

Paquetá's winner to the left corner of Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo in the 46th minute gave Brazil fans some hope that the Selecao would ease into the next stage. But only two minutes later Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus was sent off after hitting Chile's Eugenio Mena with a flying kick.

Brazil didn't stop threatening Chile with Neymar's dribbles and quick counter-attacks. But Chile was much closer to the equalizer; it had an Eduardo Vargas goal disallowed for offside.

An exhausted Neymar said after the match that playing with 10 men was a great test for Brazil.

"Every match we need to get some tests to make us stronger, show we can do it in every circumstance," Neymar said. “We had to stand together. It was very hard to do it.”

Peru advanced to the semifinal after beating Paraguay on penalties 4-3 after a 3-3 score in regular time, in the most thrilling Copa America match yet.

Brazil and Peru played the latest Copa America final in 2019, with the hosts winning 3-1. Jesus was also sent off in that match at Rio's Maracana Stadium. Monday's encounter will be at the same Nilton Santos Stadium where Brazil beat Chile.