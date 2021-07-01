Press scores 2, Mewis sisters find net, US tops Mexico 4-0

United States' Samantha Mewis, left, celebrates her goal with teammate United States' Kristie Mewis during the first half of an international friendly soccer match against Mexico, Thursday, July 1, 2021, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) AP

Christen Press scored a pair of goals, Samantha Mewis and Tobin Heath also scored, and the U.S. women beat Mexico 4-0 on Thursday night.

The U.S. extended its unbeaten streak to 43 games, matching the second-longest undefeated run in team history, in the first of two Olympic send-off matches against Mexico.

The Americans extended their winning streak against Mexico to 14 games and improved to 38-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was a 2010 World Cup qualifier.

“There were several things that I was very happy with,” coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “First I was happy to see some of the group or team combinations and connections that we had. And then I was also happy to see some of the small group or sub-group combinations. ... The last thing was I felt that we did a very good job adjusting to what was given to us.”

That cohesion is essential as the team readies for the Olympics. The United States, a four-time gold medal winner, is aiming to become the first team to follow a World Cup title by winning Olympic gold.

Mewis scored in the 21st minute off a pass from older sister Kristie Mewis, and the pair celebrated with a chest bump. It was the first sister-to-sister goal in the team's history.

Kristie Mewis was recently named to the Olympic roster, the only player going to Tokyo who wasn't part of the squad that won the World Cup in 2019.

“We all know how good Sam's shot is, so I just passed it to her and I just had a feeling when I passed it to her that she was going to take a touch and score,” Kristie Mewis said. “She texted me before the game and she was like, ‘If we have a sister-sister goal we have to chest bump after.’”

Press tapped in a pass from Samantha Mewis in the 39th minute.

Heath hadn't played since December while recovering from injuries. She entered in the second half — then scored on her first touch in the 74th minute. It took just 52 seconds for her to score.

“I had a long time to think about what it would be like getting back on the field. You play the game a lot in your head while you're not doing it. So it was one of those things that kind of slowed down, and it was picture-perfect,” Heath said.

Press added her fifth goal of the year and 63rd of her international career in the 85th minute. She has been directly involved in 36 goals in her last 36 games with the national team.

Mexico did not qualify for the Olympics. The U.S. and Canada will represent CONCACAF in Tokyo.

Monica Vergara was named Mexico's coach in January, becoming the first woman to lead the team.

The teams meet again Monday at Pratt & Whitney Stadium, the last U.S. match before Tokyo, where it opens the Olympic tournament on July 21 against Sweden.