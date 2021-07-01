Castillo expected to start for Cincinnati against San Diego

San Diego Padres (49-33, third in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (39-40, fourth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (3-2, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (3-10, 5.14 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -109, Padres -107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and San Diego will square off on Thursday.

The Reds are 19-20 on their home turf. Cincinnati's team on-base percentage of .326 is second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the lineup with an OBP of .403.

The Padres have gone 19-18 away from home. The San Diego pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.23, Joe Musgrove paces the staff with a mark of 2.73.

The Padres won the last meeting 7-5. Musgrove earned his fifth victory and Trent Grisham went 2-for-3 with two home runs and five RBIs for San Diego. Vladimir Gutierrez took his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 44 extra base hits and is batting .346.

Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 40 extra base hits and is slugging .705.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Padres: 9-1, .289 batting average, 4.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), Nick Senzel: (knee), Tyler Naquin: (wrist), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Blake Snell: (illness), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Austin Nola: (knee).