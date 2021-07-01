Wainwright scheduled to start for St. Louis against Colorado

St. Louis Cardinals (40-41, third in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (34-47, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (6-5, 3.59 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 92 strikeouts) Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-7, 4.76 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +115, Cardinals -134; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and St. Louis will face off on Thursday.

The Rockies are 28-16 in home games in 2020. The Colorado offense has compiled a .246 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the majors. Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .321.

The Cardinals are 17-23 on the road. St. Louis has a team on-base percentage of .295, last in the National League. Dylan Carlson leads the lineup with a mark of .349.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 2-0. Adam Wainwright secured his second victory and Nolan Arenado went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for St. Louis. German Marquez registered his fourth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan McMahon leads the Rockies with 16 home runs and is batting .245.

Arenado leads the Cardinals with 16 home runs and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .210 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Robert Stephenson: (back), Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Austin Gomber: (forearm), Mychal Givens: (back), Kyle Freeland: (hamstring), Matt Adams: (elbow).

Cardinals: Kodi Whitley: (back), Daniel Ponce de Leon: (shoulder), Miles Mikolas: (forearm), Dakota Hudson: (right elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (side), Harrison Bader: (rib), Max Moroff: (shoulder).