Turner hits for 3rd cycle, red-hot Nats rout Rays 15-6

Washington Nationals' Trea Turner rounds the bases on his home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) AP

Trea Turner completed his record-tying third career cycle by hitting a sixth-inning triple for the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, accomplishing the feat on his 28th birthday in a 15-6 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The speedy shortstop became the fifth player in major league history with three cycles, joining Adrian Beltre, Babe Herman, Bob Meusel and John Reilly, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

He also scored four times in the victory, which sealed a two-game sweep as well as Washington’s fourth straight win and 14th in its last 17 games.

Turner singled in the first off Tampa Bay opener Drew Rasmussen, doubled in the third against Ryan Sherriff (0-1), then hit his 14th homer in the fourth off Michael Wacha.

Two innings later, Turner hit a ball into the right-field corner and beat second baseman Mike Brosseau's throw to third with a headfirst slide.

Jon Lester (2-3) allowed five runs on seven hits over five innings, striking out three and walking two.

BREWERS 15, CUBS 7

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout Chicago for their eighth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.

Five Brewers relievers combined for 8 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Richards (3-0) wound up with the win.

Ross Brothers (2-1), the third of seven Chicago pitchers, allowed of three of the four batters he faced in the fourth to reach.

CARDINALS 7, DIAMONDBACKS 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kwang Hyun Kim won for the first time in 11 starts, pitching five solid innings and helping himself with a two-run double as St. Louis beat Arizona for a three-game sweep.

Kim (2-5) had lost five straight decisions since his last win on April 23. He stranded six runners through his first four innings, giving up just an RBI single to Asdrúbal Cabrera.

Alex Reyes earned his 20th save in as many opportunities. Arizona lost its fourth in a row.

Riley Smith (1-4) gave up four runs over three innings in his first start since May 14. The Diamondbacks were swept for the 13th time this season.

ROCKIES 6, PIRATES 2

DENVER (AP) — Jon Gray tossed six strong innings and Colorado beat Pittsburgh.

Garrett Hampson had four hits for the Rockies, who swept the three-game series and improved to 28-16 at home. Colorado is 6-31 on the road.

After a rough first inning, Gray (5-6) didn’t give up another hit before leaving four a pinch-hitter in the sixth.

C.J. Cron led off the Colorado fourth with his 11th home run. The Rockies scored two more in the fifth off Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (2-5).

TIGERS 9, INDIANS 4, GAME 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Harold Castro and Jonathan Schoop each drove in three runs, powering Detroit past Cleveland in the first game of a doubleheader.

Castro’s two-out single off Bryan Shaw (2-3) in the fifth inning scored Nomar Mazara and broke a 4-4 tie. Schoop had a two-run single in the seventh as the Tigers banged out 15 hits in the seven-inning game.

Kyle Funkhouser (2-0) retired all five batters he faced in relief of starter José Urena, who allowed a career-high four home runs in 3 1/3 innings. Rookie Bobby Bradley connected twice.

BRAVES 20, METS 2

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies drove in seven runs with five hits, including two home runs, and Atlanta battered New York.

Mets left-hander David Peterson exited due to right side soreness in the fourth inning, leaving his status for his next start unknown. Peterson (2-6) allowed six runs and eight hits, each matching his career high.

Austin Riley drove in three runs on three hits. Freddie Freeman had three hits and scored four runs.

Braves left-hander Max Fried (5-4) recovered after giving up a two-run homer to Pete Alonso. Fried allowed two runs and three hits in five innings.

Ronald Acuña Jr. and Ehire Adrianza also homered for the Braves.

MARINERS 9, BLUE JAYS 7, 10 INNINGS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Moore hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning and Seattle held on after blowing two earlier leads.

Moore hit a 3-1 pitch from right-hander Patrick Murphy (0-1) to left-center, scoring automatic runner Luis Torrens and Shed Long Jr., who singled as a pinch-hitter.

Drew Steckenrider allowed an RBI leadoff double to Cavan Biggio in the bottom of the inning but retired the next three batters — two via strikeout — for his second save.

Kyle Seager and Mitch Haniger hit two-run homers for Seattle. Moore and J.P. Crawford each had three hits and scored twice. Kendall Graveman (2-0) was the winning pitcher.

PADRES 7, REDS 5

CINCINNATI (AP) — Trent Grisham hit a grand slam and a solo shot and San Diego rallied for its 11th win in the last 12 games, beating Cincinnati in a game called in the sixth inning due to rain.

Grisham’s first career grand slam in the fifth inning came off reliever Josh Osich and gave San Diego the lead and its sixth straight win over Cincinnati in the past two weeks.

Grisham and Wil Myers hit back-to-back solos shots in the Padres’ second. Fernando Tatis Jr. hit his National League-leading 26th homer leading off the third.

Nick Castellanos hit a three-run homer, and Joey Votto homered for his 1,000 RBI.

Joe Musgrove (5-6) was the winning pitcher, despite allowing five runs and four hits through four innings.

Vladimir Gutierrez (3-3) took the loss.

MARLINS 11, PHILLIES 6

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joe Panik made an instant impression in his first game in Miami’s lineup, homering in his first at-bat and adding a go-ahead RBI single during a six-run sixth inning ain a come-from-behind win over Philadelphia.

Starling Marte went 4-for-6 for Miami and Garrett Cooper and Adam Duvall each had three hits for the Marlins. Duvall recorded his 18th homer of the season, and Cooper, Jesus Sanchez and Sandy Leon each drove in two runs.

Aaron Nola (5-5) struck out 11 Marlins — including eight of the first nine outs of the game by punchout.

Bryce Harper hit two solo homers for the Phillies, increasing his season total to 13. It was the 23rd multihomer game of Harper’s career. Nick Maton drove in two runs for Philadelphia, which has lost 10 of its last 15 games.

Zach Pop (1-0) worked an inning and earned the victory.

ORIOLES 5, ASTROS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Austin Hays homered and Ryan Mountcastle drove in two runs to help Baltimore wrap up a three-game sweep of slumping Houston.

It’s the first time the Orioles have swept the Astros since June 17-19, 2008, in Baltimore and their first-ever sweep at Minute Maid Park.

The Orioles jumped on rookie starter Luis Garcia (6-5) for four runs in the first inning.

The Astros have dropped five of six after their season-long 11-game winning streak.

Matt Harvey permitted four hits and two runs in 4 1/3 innings. Tanner Scott (3-3) struck out four in 1 2/3 scoreless innings for the win and Cole Sulser got the last five outs for his third save.

Garcia allowed three hits, walked three and struck out five in four innings.

WHITE SOX 13, TWINS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal hit a three-run shot and a towering two-run drive, and Chicago went deep six times in a rout of Minnesota.

Rookie Andrew Vaughn smacked a two-run homer and had three RBIs. Gavin Sheets hit his first career home run in his second game as Chicago won its third straight.

José Abreu and Brian Goodwin added solo shots to help first-place Chicago expand its lead over Cleveland in the AL Central.

Dylan Cease (7-3) cruised to his fourth victory in five starts, allowing three hits and striking out seven in six innings. Josh Donaldson and Nelson Cruz connected for solo homers off the 25-year-old right-hander.

Gilberto Celestino added a solo shot in the eighth.

Twins rookie Bailey Ober (0-1) lasted just 3 1/3 innings in his sixth career start, allowing five runs on four hits, including three homers.

ATHLETICS 3, RANGERS 1

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Chris Bassitt pitched three-hit ball over seven scoreless innings to win his ninth straight decision and Oakland beat Texas.

Frank Schwindel hit his first career homer in his A’s debut after becoming the 2,000th player in franchise history earlier in the day. Elvis Andrus added two hits.

Joey Gallo homered for the fourth consecutive game for the Rangers, who had won four straight.

Bassitt (9-2) set down 16 of his first 18 batters and pitched out of a two-out jam with runners on the corners in the sixth.

Kolby Allard (2-4) allowed three runs and four hits in six innings. He struck out five and walked one.