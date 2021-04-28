Astros take on the Mariners following Javier’s solid performance

Seattle Mariners (13-11, second in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (12-11, third in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Justin Dunn (1-0, 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Astros: Zack Greinke (2-1, 2.76 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -215, Mariners +182; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Houston heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Cristian Javier. Javier pitched seven innings, surrendering zero runs on two hits with six strikeouts against Seattle.

The Astros are 12-6 against opponents from the AL West. Houston's team on-base percentage of .322 is sixth in the majors. Yuli Gurriel leads the team with an OBP of .455.

The Mariners are 2-3 against the rest of their division. The Seattle offense has compiled a .210 batting average as a team this season, Ty France leads the team with a mark of .314.

The Astros won the last meeting 2-0. Cristian Javier earned his third victory and Yordan Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI for Houston. Marco Gonzales registered his third loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with five home runs and has 15 RBIs.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 13 extra base hits and is batting .268.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mariners: 4-6, .173 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Framber Valdez: (finger), Blake Taylor: (ankle), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: (elbow), Enoli Paredes: (right side), Jake Odorizzi: (right pronator muscle), Josh James: (hip), Pedro Baez: (right shoulder).

Mariners: James Paxton: (left forearm), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).