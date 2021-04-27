Nets first East team into playoffs, beat Raptors 116-103

Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin (2) drives against Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) AP

Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, Jeff Green had 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 116-103 Tuesday night and clinched a playoff spot.

Durant, who was playing his second game after returning from a thigh injury, added 10 rebounds in 33 minutes for his eighth double-double of the season. Durant hit a 3-pointer with 1:47 remaining and glared at the Toronto bench after putting his team up 111-101.

Kyrie Irving finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists while making just 3 of 13 shots. But the other seven Nets who played all finished in double figures on the night Brooklyn became the first Eastern Conference team to lock up a postseason berth.

The Nets won for a third straight time and the fourth time in five games to prevent Toronto from pulling off the season sweep. The Raptors, who were led by Kyle Lowry’s 24 points and six 3-pointers, had their five-game home winning streak end. One of those victories was a 114-103 defeat of the Nets in Tampa last week.

THUNDER 119, CELTICS 115

BOSTON (AP) — Lu Dort scored 24 points, Darius Bazley added 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Oklahoma City snapped a 14-game skid with a win over Boston.

Isaiah Roby and Ty Jerome each finished with 15 points for the Thunder, who won their first game since March 31 against Toronto.

Oklahoma City committed 27 turnovers but went 13 of 30 from 3-point range to beat back a furious late charge by Boston.

Jaylen Brown had 39 points for the Celtics, who have lost four out of five as they fight to maintain their position in the tight Eastern Conference playoff race.

MAVERICKS 133, WARRIORS 103

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 39 points and short-handed Dallas jumped on Golden State from the start.

Stephen Curry scored 27 points with five more 3-pointers, extending his NBA record for 3-pointers in a month to 90 in April after he reached 85 on Sunday night to pass James Harden’s 82 set in November 2019.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 13 points and seven rebounds off the bench as the Mavericks led by as many as 43 and got 60 points from their reserves a night after losing 113-106 in Sacramento.

BUCKS 114, HORNETS 104

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 29 points and 12 rebounds, Brook Lopez added 22 points and Milwaukee held off Charlotte to avoid a sweep of the teams’ regular-season series.

Kris Middleton scored 17 points and Jrue Holiday chipped in with 12 points and 10 assists for the Bucks, who bounced back from a 111-104 loss to the short-handed Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

Devonte Graham scored 25 points and Miles Bridges added 21 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets, who had their two-game win streak snapped.

TRAIL BLAZERS 133, PACERS 112

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 27 points on nine 3-pointers, two shy of Damian Lillard’s franchise record, and Portland routed Indiana to end its five-game losing streak.

Lillard added 23 points and the Blazers shot a season-best 57.1% from beyond the arc to end their longest skid of the season. Simons was 9 for 10 on 3-pointers.

Malcolm Brogdon and Oshae Brissett each finished with 18 points for the Pacers, who had a three-game winning streak end.

TIMBERWOLVES 114, ROCKETS 107

HOUSTON (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored 31 points and Minnesota beat Houston for its third straight victory.

Anthony Edwards had 19 points and nine rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell added 15 points and seven assists for the Timberwolves, who have won three in a row for the first time since starting 3-0 in the 2019-20 season.

Minnesota won in Houston for the first time since Feb. 17, 2012, snapping a 14-game losing streak.

Kelly Olynyk had 28 points and nine rebounds for Houston. Christian Wood had 24 points and 18 rebounds, Jae’Sean Tate scored 20 points, and Kenyon Martin Jr. added 15 points off the bench.