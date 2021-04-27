West Virginia, Tennessee will open 2028 season in Charlotte

West Virginia and Tennessee will meet in their 2028 season opener in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Charlotte Sports Foundation announced in a statement Tuesday that the Mountaineers and Volunteers will play in the Duke's Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028.

“This should be a fun showcase game for our program in a city and venue our fans enjoy visiting,” Tennessee athletic director Danny White said.

The teams met for the first time in 2018 on the same field before nearly 67,000 fans. West Virginia won 40-14.

“Through the years, our fans have enjoyed traveling to Charlotte for our bowl and neutral site games,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said. “As with the game in 2018, this gives us a chance to play a strong nonconference opponent in a city that is known for its great hospitality."